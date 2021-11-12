TSX Hits New High Again, Ends Week On Strong Note

The Canadian stock market, which has been hitting new highs consistently since early last month, scaled a new peak on Friday, led by gains in healthcare and information sections.

Energy, materials, financial and industrials shares turned in a mixed performance.

Despite lingering concerns about rising inflation, the mood in the market remained positive thanks to continued optimism about earnings and economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 186.55 points or 0.86% at 21,768.53, a few points off a new high of 21,773.05. The index gained nearly 1.5% in the week.

The Capped Healthcare Index surged up 4.81% as cannabis shares rallied sharply amid optimism that the U.S. will likely pass the marijuana legalization bill that could open up more investment opportunities

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) soared 12.8% and 12.5%, respectively. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) climbed 10.4%, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 8.4% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) gained nearly 6.5%.

The Capped Information Technology Index gained 4.03%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), up 11.6%, was the top gainer in the index. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) gained 7.2% and 6.95%, respectively. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) gained 3 to 4%, while Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) ended higher by 2.95% and 2.1%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stock Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) gained more than 6%. The country reported adjusted net income of $39.7 million for the third-quarter, up 19.5% from a year ago.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) gained 2.4%, 2.1% and 1.96%, respectively.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) reported third quarter operating income of $7 million, up 112% over an operating income of $3 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The stock is gained about 2.4%.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News