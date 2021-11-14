Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

Japan is on Monday scheduled to release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to have fallen 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in the previous three months. Capital expenditure is tipped to fall 0.6 percent on quarter after climbing 1.4 percent in Q2.

Japan also will see final September numbers for industrial production; previously, output was down 3.6 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year, while capacity utilization fell 3.9 percent on month.

China will see October data for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to climbed 3.0 percent on year, easing from 3.1 percent in September. Retail sales are tipped to gain an annual 3.5 percent, down from 4.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 6.2 percent, down from 7.3 percent a month earlier. House prices were up 3.8 percent on year in September, while the jobless rate was 4.9 percent.

Indonesia will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to skyrocket 56.06 percent on year after jumping 40.31 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 46.85 percent, easing from 47.64 in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.87 billion, down from $4.37 billion a month earlier.

Thailand will release Q3 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.5 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent quarterly increase and the 7.5 percent yearly gain in Q2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.