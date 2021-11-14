Mild Upside Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, although it has picked up just 3 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,635-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares tempered by weakness from oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the food and stocks were offset by weakness from the financials and technology companies.

For the day, the index rose 1.50 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,633.94 after trading between 1,632.88 and 1,640.66. Volume was 24.894 billion shares worth 70.359 billion baht. There were 1,019 decliners and 629 gainers, with 564 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.38 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.39 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.41 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.67 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.04 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 1.81 percent, Delta Electronics spiked 1.76 percent, IRPC retreated 1.46 percent, Kasikornbank sank 0.67 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.84 percent, Krung Thai Card was up 0.43 percent, PTT Oil & Retail skidded 0.93 percent, PTT declined 1.32 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.67 percent, SCG Packaging increased 1.18 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 0.25 percent and TTB Bank, True Corporation, CP All Public, Gulf and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages open modestly higher on Friday but accelerated as the day progressed, finishing at or near session highs.

The Dow jumped 179.11 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 36,100.31, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.66 points or 1.00 percent to close at 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 gained 33.58 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,682.85. For the week, the Dow dipped 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the concerns about inflation raised by the Labor Department's consumer price report seem to have been short-lived.

Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as transitory, indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release Q3 data for gross domestic product later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.5 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent quarterly increase and the 7.5 percent yearly gain in Q2.

