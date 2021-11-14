Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares tempered by weakness from oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, telecoms, plantations and rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index advanced 12.37 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 1,531.22 after trading between 1,520.67 and 1,532.64. Volume was 3.108 billion shares worth 2.617 billion ringgit. There were 521 gainers and 414 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata soared 3.13 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.60 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.35 percent, Digi.com improved 0.24 percent, Genting climbed 0.78 percent, Genting Malaysia gathered 0.63 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 3.77 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.46 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.83 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.67 percent, Maybank jumped 1.37 percent, Maxis and Hong Leong Bank both added 0.44 percent, MRDIY dipped 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals was up 0.12 percent, PPB Group increased 0.34 percent, Press Metal perked 0.95 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.56 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 2.27 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 2.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.36 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.10 percent, Top Glove skyrocketed 6.52 percent and Petronas Gas, Public Bank, MISC and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages open modestly higher on Friday but accelerated as the day progressed, finishing at or near session highs.

The Dow jumped 179.11 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 36,100.31, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.66 points or 1.00 percent to close at 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 gained 33.58 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,682.85. For the week, the Dow dipped 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the concerns about inflation raised by the Labor Department's consumer price report seem to have been short-lived.

Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as transitory, indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.

