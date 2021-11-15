RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent but decided to relinquish the yield curve control program reflecting the improvement in the and the faster-than-expected progress towards the inflation goal. The board also voted to continue with the purchase of government securities at the rate of A$4 billion a week until at least mid-February 2022.

Japan will release September data for its tertiary industry index; in August, the index was down 1.7 percent on month.

China will provide October numbers for foreign direct investment; in September, FDI was up 19.6 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see October figures for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.

