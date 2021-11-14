Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in mining and stocks.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation is still grim, particularly in Victoria, even afer the lockdowns and restrictions have been lifted. Victoria recorded 860 new locally acquired cases and five deaths on Sunday, with the total active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria standing at 17,518. NSW reported only 165 new locally acquired cases and one death.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 32.40 points or 0.44 percent to 7,475.40, after touching a high of 7,479.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.10 points or 0.52 percent to 7,805.90. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.5 percent, Mineral Resources is gaining almost 4 percent, Fortescue Metals is adding almost 3 percent and OZ Minerals is up more 1 percent. BHP Group is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher, with Woodside Petroleum gaining almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy and Beach energy are edging up 0.3 percent each. Oil Search edging down 0.2 percent and Santos is flat.



Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent, while Appen and Xero are rising 2.5 percent. Afterpay is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is adding almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 2 percent, Newcrest Mining is up almost 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is rising almost 3 percent. Resolute Mining is flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent.

Shares in Mesoblast are surging more than 9 percent after the biotech firm the phase 3 trial of one of its cellular medicines found a reduction in heart attacks and strokes.

Shares in Incitec Pivot are gaining more than 5 percent after the fertiliser maker posted an over 20 percent increase in annual profit on higher commodity prices and also declared a dividend.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.733 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks all moved to the upside during trading on Friday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 extended the rebound seen on Thursday, while the Dow moved higher for the first time in four sessions.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow rose 179.08 points or 0.5 percent to 36,100.31, the Nasdaq jumped 156.68 points or 1 percent to 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 climbed 33.58 points or 0.7 percent to 4,682.85.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.

