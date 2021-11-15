European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade from Norway and GDP data from Denmark are due.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases consumer price data for October. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent in September.

Half an hour later, consumer prices are due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade data for September. The trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 6.5 billion from EUR 4.8 billion in August.

