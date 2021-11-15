Biden Picks Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu To Oversee Infrastructure Law Implementaton

Ahead of signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, President Joe Biden has named former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu as senior advisor responsible for coordinating the implementation of the historic bipartisan infrastructure law.

The law envisages millions of good-paying, union jobs for working people, improvements in U.S. ports and transportation systems that strengthen supply chains, high-speed internet for every American, clean water for all children and families, the biggest investments in roads and bridges in generations, significant investment in mass transit, and unprecedented investments in clean energy infrastructure.

In this role, Landrieu will oversee the $1 trillion plan, working through the National Economic Council, the White House said.

Landrieu, 61, has served as New Orleans Mayor from 2010 to 2018. When he took office, the city was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina and in the midst of the BP Oil Spill. He led the city in fast-tracking more than 100 projects and securing billions in federal funding for roads, schools, hospitals, parks and critical infrastructure, turning New Orleans into one of the United States' great comeback stories.

In 2015, Landrieu was named "Public Official of the Year" by Governing, and in 2016 was voted "America's top turnaround mayor" in a survey of mayors. He also served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

"He has strong relationships in the and labor communities, which will be essential in carrying out this job," the White House said in a statement announcing Landrieu's appointment.

Responding to the news, the experienced Democrat politician said he is thankful to the President and honored to be tasked with coordinating the largest infrastructure investment in generations. "Our work will require strong partnerships across the government and with state and local leaders, business and labor to create good-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class. We will also ensure these major investments achieve the President's goals of combating climate change and advancing equity," he added.

Biden is scheduled to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at a bipartisan bill signing ceremony at the White House at 3 PM ET, Monday. The President and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks after that.

The President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families, the White House said.

In the coming weeks, Biden, Kamala Harris and members of the Cabinet will continue to travel the country to communicate how the law will help communities, grow the , and position America to compete in the 21st century.

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle who negotiated the original framework of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will attend the signing ceremony.

According to the economic experts, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going to ease inflationary pressures, lowering the cost to working families.

