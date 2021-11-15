logo
Norway Trade Surplus Increases In October

Published:

Norway's trade surplus increased in October driven by higher exports, Statistics Norway reported Monday.

The trade surplus increased to NOK 84.5 billion in October from NOK 52.5 billion in the previous month. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled NOK 5.3 billion.

Exports increased 21.4 percent from the previous month as natural gas shipments advanced 47.8 percent. On the other hand, imports declined 5.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, exports surged 114.8 percent and imports grew 6.8 percent in October.

