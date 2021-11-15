Malaysia Stock Market Likely Rangebound On Tuesday

The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although mild support from crude oil prices should limit any downside. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were barely lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday after data over the weekend showed that the country had slipped into recession. Financials and plantations were down, although the glove makers offered support.

For the day, the index slipped 8.88 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 1,522.34 after trading between 1,520.27 and 1,534.66. Volume was 3.459 billion shares worth 2.322 billion ringgit. There were 656 decliners and 361 gainers.



Among the actives, Axiata added 0.25 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.60 percent, Digi.com retreated 1.89 percent, Genting shed 0.39 percent, Hartalega Holdings rallied 2.08 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.78 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 3.08 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 2.31 percent, Maybank eased 0.12 percent, Maxis plummeted 3.26 percent, MISC slid 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals was down 0.24 percent, Petronas Dagangan tumbled 3.06 percent, PPB Group surrendered 2.93 percent, Press Metal dropped 0.56 percent, Public Bank dipped 0.25 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.37 percent, Sime Darby skidded 1.78 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 3.23 percent, Telekom Malaysia climbed 1.08 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.31 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.63 percent and Genting Malaysia, Dialog Group, MRDIY and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of little help as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly faded, spending the rest of the session hugging the unchanged line and ending barely in the red.

The Dow shed 12.86 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 36,087.45, while the NASDAQ dipped 7.11 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,853.85 and the S&P 500 eased 0.05 points or 0.00 percent to end at 4,682.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Concerns about inflation continued to weigh on investors' minds after last week's report showing consumer prices increased at their fastest annual rate in over thirty years in October. The elevated pace of inflation has led to worries that the Federal Reserve might be forced to accelerate its plans to begin tightening monetary policy.

In U.S. economic news, the New York Federal Reserve reported that New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in November.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Monday after plunging earlier in the session on expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. The dollar's climb to a 16-month high also weighed on oil prices early on in the session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $80.88 a barrel.

