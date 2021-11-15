Taiwan Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 180 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,630-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although mild support from crude oil prices should limit any downside. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were barely lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, weakness from the cement stocks and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index collected 116.34 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 17.634.47 after trading between 17,560.52 and 17,683.19.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.36 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial and E Sun Financial both advanced 1.27 percent, Fubon Financial gathered 0.95 percent, First Financial collected 0.43 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.66 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.28 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.92 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.24 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.61 percent, MediaTek surge 4.27 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.38 percent, Formosa Plastic slid 0.47 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.66 percent and Taiwan Cement dipped 0.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is of little help as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly faded, spending the rest of the session hugging the unchanged line and ending barely in the red.

The Dow shed 12.86 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 36,087.45, while the NASDAQ dipped 7.11 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,853.85 and the S&P 500 eased 0.05 points or 0.00 percent to end at 4,682.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Concerns about inflation continued to weigh on investors' minds after last week's report showing consumer prices increased at their fastest annual rate in over thirty years in October. The elevated pace of inflation has led to worries that the Federal Reserve might be forced to accelerate its plans to begin tightening monetary policy.

In U.S. economic news, the New York Federal Reserve reported that New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in November.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Monday after plunging earlier in the session on expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. The dollar's climb to a 16-month high also weighed on oil prices early on in the session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $80.88 a barrel.

