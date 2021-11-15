China Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Tuesday

The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,530-point plateau and it's looking at a flat lead on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although mild support from crude oil prices should limit any downside. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were barely lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the resource and property stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 5.80 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,533.30 after trading between 3,521.29 and 3,550.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 4.77 points or 0.19 percent to end at 2,462.39.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.34 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.01 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.65 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.27 percent, Jiangxi Copper lost 0.52 percent, Yanzhou Coal plunged 3.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.24 percent, Huaneng Power slid 0.33 percent, China Shenhua Energy was up 0.05 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.95 percent, Poly Developments tanked 2.56 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.82 percent, Beijing Capital Development sank 0.21 percent and Bank of China, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) and PetroChina were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of little help as the major averages opened higher on Monday but quickly faded, spending the rest of the session hugging the unchanged line and ending barely in the red.

The Dow shed 12.86 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 36,087.45, while the NASDAQ dipped 7.11 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,853.85 and the S&P 500 eased 0.05 points or 0.00 percent to end at 4,682.80.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Concerns about inflation continued to weigh on investors' minds after last week's report showing consumer prices increased at their fastest annual rate in over thirty years in October. The elevated pace of inflation has led to worries that the Federal Reserve might be forced to accelerate its plans to begin tightening monetary policy.

In U.S. economic news, the New York Federal Reserve reported that New York manufacturing activity grew strongly in November.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Monday after plunging earlier in the session on expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. The dollar's climb to a 16-month high also weighed on oil prices early on in the session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $80.88 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide October numbers for foreign direct investment later today; in September, FDI was up 19.6 percent on year.

