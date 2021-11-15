TSX Ends On Weak Note

The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, industrial and stocks.

Consumer stocks found some support. The mood was cautious with investors looking for fresh triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 85.45 points or 0.39% at 21,683.08. The index, which opened marginally down, dropped to a low of 21,661.18 in the session.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended lower by 5.3 to 5.5%. Well Health Technologies Corp (WELL.TO) drifted down 1.49%.

Among industrials components, Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) and Lifeworks Inc (LWRK.TO) ended lower by 5.1% and 4.4%, respectively. Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO) and Mullen Group (MTL.TO) lost 2 to 3.1%.

Technology stocks Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) shed 4.6%, Absolute Software (ABST.TO) declined 3.7% and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) ended 2.1% down. Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Sierra International (SW.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) lost 1 to 2%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained 1.7 to 2.3%.

In the consumer staples section, Village Farms International (VFF.TO) gained 2.25%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and The North West Company (NWC.TO) gained 1 to 1.3%.

On the data front, In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada dropped by 3% from a month earlier to C$ 58.5 billion in September, after having surged up 0.5% in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, total sales increased 8.4% in September, compared to 7.1% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales in the country rose 1% month-over-month to C$ 71.3 billion in September following an upwardly revised 0.7% increase in the previous month.

