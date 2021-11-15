MSNBC Host Claims "we Have The Money To" Pay For The Inflation

Popular news broadcast channel host Stephanie Ruhel has sparked controversies on Monday after implying that the general populace can deal with the massive inflation that has hit the country with the money"saved" during the lockdown period.



According to reports from the Department of Labor, the consumer price index in the United States has hit 6.2%, a record jump since the 1990s, leaving the mass to struggle with their regular expenses. However, in a dramatic and unempathetic note, the correspondent of MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhel said, 'The dirty little secret here, Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so."



While economists are blaming the pandemic-infused lockdown, labor shortages, and a drop in business as the main reason behind the inflation, Ruhel hinted that the savings from not being able to spend during the pandemic will be enough to ride off the inflation."Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic, we didn't really have anywhere to go out and spend."



While the citizens are better off right now due to a series of government allowances and credit plans rolling out, it is also a fact that the prices of the most common essential commodities have increased exponentially.

"Nobody knows when exactly [prices] are going down, but you have to put this on perspective. This inflation is not isolation and the government predicted it is going to be a challenging recovery — recovery all tied to COVID," said Ruhel.



She added, "And while the stock market isn't the , you've got over half of American households with some investment in the markets, and the markets have hit record highs."



Referring to the growth of the stock exchanges, she said," And while the stock market isn't the economy, you've got over half of American households with some investment in the , and the markets have hit record highs."



Her comments immediately got her under a lot of external pressure as viewers poured in with their comments with major names following suit.

"NBC's Stephanie Ruhle says the "dirty little secret' of people complaining about paying higher prices for food and fuel for their homes is they can afford it just fine. According to her, people should have been saving during the pandemic and stocks look good," tweeted conservative media personnel.



Market sources show that the price o every essential commodity has increased rapidly. Despite savings soaring 21% higher, as the host said, and hourly wages also increasing 5% year-over-year, the 59% hike in gas prices, 5.4% increase in the cost of food, and the price of used cars going up 16% year-over-year, clearly negates the increased earnings.



Department of Agriculture's Retail Price also submitted ita reports last Friday revealing that the cost of bone-in ribeye beef has shot up almost 100% to $16.99 per pound from $8.71in November 2020. The increase in prices has persisted throughout the list of products.



The Federal Reserve has also announced that the household debt amount has increased $286 billion to $15.24 trillion this year. While the experts and government officials are claiming that the situation will be slowly neutralized with the world opening up after the pandemic slumber, the analysts think that inflation can last well into 2022.

