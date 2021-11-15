Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, following the negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as miners, and financial stocks drag the market. The domestic coronavirus situation, particularly in Victoria, also continues to dent investor sentiment.

Victoria reported 797 new locally acquired cases and eight deaths on Monday, with the active cases totalling 14,131 across Victoria. NSW has reported only 212 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 37.70 points or 0.50 percent to 7,432.40, after hitting a low of 7,470.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 40.50 points or 0.52 percent to 7,757.70. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent, OZ Minerals is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent. Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Oil Search and Beach energy are losing almost 1 percent each. Santos is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging down 0.4 percent. Westpac is flat.



Among tech stocks, Appen is losing almost 2 percent, Xero is declining more than 2 percent and WiseTech Global down more than 1 percent, while Afterpay is gaining almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Resolute Mining is losing almost 2 percent, Evolution Mining edging down 0.5 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is slipping almost 1 percent, while Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.3 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent but decided to relinquish the yield curve control program reflecting the improvement in the and the faster-than-expected progress towards the inflation goal. The board also voted to continue with the purchase of government securities at the rate of A$4 billion a week until at least mid-February 2022.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.735 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending the day roughly flat.

The major averages finished the day slightly lower, edging down by less than a tenth of a percent each. The Dow slipped 12.86 points to 36,087.45, the Nasdaq dipped 7.11 points to 15,853.85 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.05 points to 4,682.80.

Meanwhile, the major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher Monday after plunging earlier in the session on expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. The dollar's climb to a 16-month high also weighed on oil prices early on in the session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $80.88 a barrel.

