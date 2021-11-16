European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK and revised GDP data from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.4 percent in three months to September.

In the meantime, GDP data is due from Romania.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases final consumer prices for October. According to flash estimate, inflation rose to 2.6 percent from 2.2 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from Slovakia and Hungary are due. Also, producer prices are due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue final consumer prices for October. The flash estimate showed an annual consumer price inflation of 2.9 percent versus 2.5 percent in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release revised GDP data for the third quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 2.2 percent sequential growth.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to hike its key rate to 2.10 percent from 1.80 percent.

