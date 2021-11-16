Japan Tertiary Activity Grows In September

Japan's tertiary activity grew in September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The tertiary activity index rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, after 1.1 percent decrease in August.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, and goods rental and leasing increased in September.

Meanwhile, -related services, real estate, information and communications, and medical, health care and welfare declined.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity tertiary activity declined 1.0 percent in September, after remaining unchnaged in the previous month.

Economic News

