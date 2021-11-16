U.S. Retail Sales Jump More Than Expected In October

Retail sales in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The report said retail sales spiked by 1.7 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in September.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 1.4 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales still surged up by 1.7 percent in October after rising by 0.7 percent in September. Ex-auto sales were expected to advance by 1.0 percent.

Economic News

