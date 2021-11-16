Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Good Day For Living'

Joe Nichols has announced that his long-awaited new album, Good Day For Living, will be released on February 11.

The 13-song collection is his tenth studio album and his first new full-length project in four years.

This marks Nichols' inaugural project with his new label home Quartz Hill Records .

Good Day For Living was produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George.

"For the first time in a long time, I don't feel any pressure," Nichols says. "I'm around great people. I'm the type of person who's always striving for more, but I've reached a place where I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished so far. It's been such a good run."

"I feel at peace, and that has freed me up to make new music that's very honest," added the traditionalist country music artist.

Along with the announcement, Nichols shared a track from the album, "Screened In," written by hitmakers Neil Thrasher and Anthony Jerome Martin.

Good Day For Living Tracklist:

1. "Brokenhearted" (Rhett Akins, Marv Green, John Thomas Harding)

2. "I Got Friends That Do" (feat. Blake Shelton) (Danick Dupelle, Tebey Ottoh, Jimmy Thow)

3. "Home Run"* (Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, Ross Copperman)

4. "Dance With the Girl" (Jason Gantt, John Pierce, Emily Shackelton)

5. "I Wanna Be Your Tonight" (Philip O'Donnell, Wade Kirby, Marv Green)

6. "Good Day For Living" (Dave Cohen, Bobby Hambrick, Neil Mason)

7. "Screened In" (Neil Thrasher, Anthony Jerome Martin)

8. "That's How I Grew Up" (Steven McMorran, Josh London, Adam Craig)

9. "Reckon" (Derek George, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

10. "Why Can't She" (Adam Craig, Jon Nite, Matt Rogers)

11. "One Two Step Closer"* (Justin Lantz, Clint Daniels, Lance Miller)

12. "Hawaii on Me"^ (Chris Janson, Will Nance, Kelly Roland)

13. "She Was" (Neal Lee Coty, Jimmy Edward Melton)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News