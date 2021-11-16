Morgan Wallen Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen, who played to a sold-out crowd of 31,000 in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend, has announced the dates for his upcoming Dangerous Tour.

According to the announcement made by Wallen through his website, the trek, featuring his friends and labelmates HARDY and Larry Fleet, will start on February 3, 2022, with a concert in Evansville, Indiana.

Wallen, who will be stopping in 46 cities in all, will be performing at venues such as Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, and Staples Center in Los Angeles, during the tour.

The upcoming tour will be Wallen's first official headlining tour since 2020's Whiskey Glasses Roadshow. According to Billboard, the tour has the backing of Live Nation, and was routed by WME agent Austin Neal, who worked with Wallen in a "friend" capacity.

Wallen is also confirmed to headline several major festivals in 2022, including Country Thunder in Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and Bristol, as well as The Country Fest in Ohio and Tailgate N' Tallboys in Illinois.

Wallen's tour dates:

February 3, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 4, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 5, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet*

April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*

May 5, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 6, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 7, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^

May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^

May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*

June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY^

June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY^

June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY^

June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY^

June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^

June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY^

July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY^

July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY^

July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY^

July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD^

August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY^

August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY^

August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY^

August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY^

August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY^

August 27, 2022 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY^

September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY^

September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY^

September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center — HARDY^

(Photo: John Shearer)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News