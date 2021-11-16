T-cells Offer Hope In Cure Of Malignant Brain Tumors

In their quest for the treatment of malignant brain tumors, researchers at the German Cancer Research Center or DKFZ and Heidelberg University's Medical Faculty Mannheim carried out a neoantigen-specific transgenic immune cell therapy on mice and were successful.

In modern cancer treatment, cellular immunotherapies, which are meant to cure malignant tumors are now considered to be quite pathbreaking. However, this form of treatment needs target molecules to be identified on the tumor cells and be known to the immune system.

The malignant brain tumors are known as gliomas and spread all over the brain and cannot be fully removed by surgery. Lukas Bunse, an immunologist at the DKFZ and a doctor at University Hospital Mannheim said, "Gliomas are very difficult to treat, and the lack of suitable target structures is a considerable challenge for developing immunotherapies."

On their experiment done on the mouse model, Bunse and his researchers showed that transgenic T cells aiming at tumor neoepitopes is helpful in the treatment of gliomas.

Genetic mutations in cancer cells can cause tumor neoepitopes, thus leading to structural changes in the proteins produced and can only be found in cancer cells. With help from a prediction model, the team located a segment of the CIC protein as a potential target structure for T cell attacks as almost 2 percent of all malignant brain tumors had a recurrent mutation in this protein.

The researchers then shifted the lone TCR gene to cells and were thus able to grow large amounts of "transgenic" T cells, which had a similar highly active TCR targeting the CIC neoepitope.

In order to study their efficiency, researchers transferred the transgenic cells directly into the brain ventricles of glioma-bearing mice. Along with radiotherapy, the T cell therapy led to brain tumor rejection in certain animals.

Commenting on the findings of the research, Michael Kilian, first author of the study, said, "Here we have shown for the first time in an experimental model that a neoantigen-specific TCR-transgenic cell therapy can be effective against gliomas. These kinds of neoepitope-specific TCR-transgenic T cells could be used in future in cancer patients who cannot be treated using CAR T cells."

