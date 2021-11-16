Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release September numbers for core machine orders and October trade data, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Machine orders are tipped to rise 1.8 percent on month and 17.4 percent on year after sinking 2.4 percent on month and jumping 17.0 percent on year in August.

Imports are expected to climb 31.9 percent on year, down from 38.6 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.9 percent, slowing from 13.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 310 billion yen after showing a 622.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Australia will see October results for the Westpac leading economic index, as well as Q3 data for wage prices. The leading index eased 0.02 percent on month in September. Wage prices are expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year in Q2.

Singapore will release October figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 15.0 percent on year following the 1.2 percent monthly increase and the 12.3 percent annual gain.

The Philippines will provide September numbers for retail sales; in August, sales were up 2.0 percent on year.

