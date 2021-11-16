Malaysia Stock Market May Find Additional Support

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid economic data and support from the technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely higher as gains from the industrials and financials were offset by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 0.55 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,522.89 after trading between 1,518.93 and 1,528.10. Volume was 3.151 billion shares worth 2.256 billion ringgit. There were 542 decliners and 392 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata plunged 1.51 percent, while CIMB Group rose 0.20 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.35 percent, Digi.com surged 1.93 percent, Genting tanked 1.17 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 0.95 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.34 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.08 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.79 percent, Maybank and Petronas Gas both eased 0.12 percent, Maxis spiked 1.57 percent, MRDIY sank 0.55 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.24 percent, PPB Group rallied 1.05 percent, Press Metal perked 0.75 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.37 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 0.77 percent, Telekom Malaysia soared 1.79 percent, Top Glove plummeted 2.81 percent and Tenaga Nasional, MISC, Hong Leong Bank and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow added 54.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 36,142.22, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.01 points or 0.76 percent to close at 15,973.86 and the S&P 500 rose 18.10 points or 0.39 percent to end at 4,700.90.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales spiked more than expected in October.

The Federal Reserve also released a report showing industrial production rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a forecast by the International Energy Agency that global crude output will rise and help ease tight supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended lower by $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $80.76 a barrel.

