Activision CEO Under Fire On Reports Of Rampant Sexual Misconduct

Published:

Video gaming company Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is under strict intense scrutiny by law enforcement for repeated allegations of sexual harassment and misogyny.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the longtime CEO of the company, Boby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct against a former employee at one of the company-owned studios back in 2016-2017. The wire claimed that Kotick received mail from the lawyer of the victim back in July, but failed to inform the board about the incident and attempted to find an out-of-court settlement with the complainant.

The report also claimed that Kotick kept the board in dark with multiple such allegations and watered down the ones that he did inform.

Earlier in July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company for harboring a "frat boy" culture in the company making the work atmosphere toxic for women. Activision Blizzard President Allen Brack resigned in the wake of the allegations.

The Journal reported that the game publishers have received mails from "more than 500 reports from current and former employees alleging harassment, sexual assault, bullying, pay disparities and other issues."

Another such allegation against the company followed shortly after Jennifer Oneal, who was appointed as the joint head to replace Brack, resigned earlier in November leaving a scathing account of mistreatment and discrimination against the company and the management. Oneal, who was a homosexual woman, bashed the company's treatment of women on mail, claimed the report.

It went on to claim that the CEO had complete knowledge of these incidents happening on a recurring basis and yet ignored all the red flags even claiming that Kotick himself played a part in multiple harassment.

According to reports, the board has full faith in Kotick's ability to lead the team in the period of turmoil. However, claims for Kotick's resignation have also grown exponentially in the last 24 hours.

Following the turmoil, the shares of the company slipped 6% during the regular trading.

