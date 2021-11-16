Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 0.9 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,645-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid economic data and support from the technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 5.28 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,644.01 after trading between 1,639.08 and 1,648.43. Volume was 27.474 billion shares worth 86.414 billion baht. There were 832 decliners and 814 gainers, with 599 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.77 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.22 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.55 percent, BTS Group lost 0.51 percent, CP All Public rose 0.38 percent, Gulf gained 0.61 percent, IRPC fell 0.50 percent, Kasikornbank dipped 0.34 percent, Krung Thai Bank advanced 0.85 percent, Krung Thai Card gathered 0.87 percent, PTT sank 0.66 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.13 percent, True Corporation increased 0.49 percent and TTB Bank, Thailand Airport, Bangkok Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Exploration and Production, PTT Global Chemical, SCG Packaging and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow added 54.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 36,142.22, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.01 points or 0.76 percent to close at 15,973.86 and the S&P 500 rose 18.10 points or 0.39 percent to end at 4,700.90.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales spiked more than expected in October.

The Federal Reserve also released a report showing industrial production rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a forecast by the International Energy Agency that global crude output will rise and help ease tight supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended lower by $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $80.76 a barrel.

