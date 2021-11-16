Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 4.2% In October

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent on month in October, Singapore's statistics department said on Wednesday.

That easily exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent gain in September.

On a yearly basis, NODX spiked 17.9 percent - again beating forecasts for 15.0 percent following the downwardly revised 12.0 percent jump in the previous month (originally 12.3 percent).

