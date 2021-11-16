Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 2.2% On Year In Q3

The wage price index in Australia was up 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and was up from 1.7 percent in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, wages grew 0.6 percent on quarter - beating forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent and accelerating from 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Private sector wages were up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year, while public sector wages gained 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year.

