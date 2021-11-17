Indonesia Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent, while the deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (4.25 percent) also are expected to be unchanged.

The central bank in the Philippines also will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. No change is expected from the current lending rate of 2.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.