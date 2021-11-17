European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer price data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation rose to 3.9 percent from 3.1 percent in September. Output price inflation is seen at 7.3 percent versus 6.7 percent in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its interest rate decision.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to release foreign trade figures for September. The trade surplus totaled EUR 1.3 billion in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for October. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 4.1 percent versus 3.4 percent in September.

In the meantime, Greece unemployment data is due.

