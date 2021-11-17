South Africa Inflation Steady At 5.0%

South Africa's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in October, same as seen in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The main contributions to the annual inflation came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6.1 percent annually in October and housing and utilities cost rose by 4.0 percent.

Prices of miscellaneous goods and services, and transport grew by 4.3 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer price grew 0.2 percent in October. This was in line with economists' forecast.

The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels and energy, was 3.2 percent in October. This was in line with economists' forecast.

On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.2 percent in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.

