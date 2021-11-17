Austria Inflation Rises In October

Austria's consumer price inflation increased in October, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.7 percent in October from 3.3 percent in September.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 3.7 percent in October from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.6 percent and harmonized prices rose 0.7 percent in October.

Data showed that transport cost advanced 11.4 percent annually in October. Housing, water and energy prices were up 4.7 percent.

Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 4.0 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.1 percent.

Economic News

