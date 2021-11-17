Eurozone Inflation Climbs As Estimated In October

Eurozone inflation increased as estimated in October, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

Inflation rose to 4.1 percent in October from 3.4 percent in September. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on October 29. A similar higher rate was last registered in July 2008.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation advanced to 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago. The rate was revised down from 2.1 percent estimated previously.

The highest contribution to the annual increase came from energy, followed by services and non-energy industrial goods. Energy prices logged a sharp annual growth of 23.7 percent.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.9 percent. At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices grew 2 percent and services cost advanced 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent, as estimated in October.

