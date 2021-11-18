Lil Nas X 'Feels Bad' For DaBaby Amid Controversy Over Homophobic Comments

Lil Nas X says he feels "bad" for DaBaby over the backlash the rapper received for his homophobic comments.

"I think that's certainly true. I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby," Lil Nas said during an interview with GQ. "I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to. But I don't know."

He added, "The whole landscape is very hyper-masculine. It's so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now."

DaBaby was embroiled in controversy due to his homophobic and misogynistic comments made at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

During his set, he said to the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!"

He added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!"

His comments were condemned by several celebrities such as Elton John, Dua Lipa and Madonna.

DaBaby was also dropped from several festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Governors Ball 2021.

He later issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community for his "hurtful and triggering comments".

During the interview, Lil Nas also opened up about how he felt after his album Montero lost the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 to Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

"I did feel like that [I had to work harder]. Then I got out of it, and all I thought about was how blessed I am. About where I was three years ago. Nobody even thought that I would be here. Everybody was like, 'One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.' And now it's amazing that my competition was Drake," the 22-year-old said.

He continued, "Drake, with this huge album and the most first-week sales of the year. Plus, Drake's my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset."

(Photo: Charlotte Rutherford)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News