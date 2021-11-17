Epic CEO Wants To Crack The Metaverse Code With 1 Bln Users

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney thinks that the race to a billion users will be the defining factor behind which company creates the biggest metaverse and the race will be determined within two-to-three years.



During an interview in Seoul, the founder of Fortnite spoke candidly about what he thinks about the latest leap in that is to build a metaverse.



Companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Roblox (RBLX), Meta (FB) are all busy acquiring users to build the virtual world. "Over the coming decades, the metaverse has the potential to become a multitrillion-dollar part of the world . The next three years are going to be critical for all of the metaverse-aspiring companies like Epic, Roblox, Microsoft, Facebook. It's kind of a race to get to a billion users, whoever brings on a billion users first, would be the presumed leader in setting the standards," said Sweeney.



Sweeney referred to Epic's clash with Apple Inc (AAPL), who banned Fortnite from its app store because Fortnite was not willing to pay the middle-man fee to Apple, to come to the importance of having a metaverse where every company will have their apps on a free and open to all platform. He added, "The metaverse is a term like the internet. No company can own it."



Sweeney's Fortnite has been a huge success in the gaming universe not only on the merits of the game but also because of how it has made the game become a social media-like interactive platform. Based on this success, Sweeney wants to build the metaverse. Epic Games is also building a 3D graphic engine, named the Neural Engine which will be sold to companies who want to make full use of the content creating opportunities in the metaverse. Epic will face stiff competition on this matter from Nvidia, who are not only Epic's rival in the race to metaverse but also its chief market competitor in the graphic chip-making industry.



Talking about the usage of such 3D engines, Sweeney said that the engine will let clients "build one set of digital assets that can be deployed to film and television and in real-time games, scaling from high-end consoles down to low-end smartphones."



Epic is also trying to break into the Chinese market in a different avatar after finally letting go of its will to get Fortnite approved in the country. Now, epic will try to break into the market with tech innovations that will grab the attention of the content creators in the country.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News