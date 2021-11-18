European Economics Preview: Europe New Car Registrations Data Due

Passenger car sales data from Europe is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations for October. Sales had declined 23.1 percent annually in September.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases unemployment data for October.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to cut its one-week repo rate to 15.00 percent from 16.00 percent.

Economic News

