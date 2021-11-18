Dutch Jobless Rate Falls In October

The Dutch jobless rate declined in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 277,000 in October from 292,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, decreased to 6.9 percent in October from 7.4 percent in the previous month.

