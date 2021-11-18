Swiss Exports Drops In October

Switzerland's exports dropped in October, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

Exports declined by a real 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.6 percent growth in September.

Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals fell 2.8 percent monthly in October.

Imports fell 4.4 percent monthly in October, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports fell 1.4 percent in October and imports decreased 2.3 percent.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.409 billion in October from CHF 4.328 billion in September.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.