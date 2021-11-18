Close Brothers Says Q1 Performance Encouraging

Close Brothers Group Plc(CBG), a British merchant banking group, on Thursday, in its trading update, said it has started its fiscal year 2022 with an encouraging financial performance in banking division and a firm growth momentum in Close Brothers Asset Management or CBAM segment in the first quarter. However, in Winterflood segment, trading income has continued to moderate growth since the end of the 2021 financial year.

For the first quarter ended in October, the company posted a strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 15.7 percent, which is above the applicable minimum regulatory requirement and higher than 14.2 percent CET1 capital, reported for the same quarter, a year ago.

Driven by improved utilization in invoice finance, along with higher demand in the asset and motor finance businesses, the London-headquartered lender reported a rise in its banking loan book for October quarter by 2.4 percent to 8.6 billion pounds, compared with 8 billion pounds, reported for the same 90-day period of 2020.

CBAM has seen good growth momentum, benefiting from strong net inflows and rising for 13-week period ended on October 31. The achieved annualized net inflows of eight percent as against seven percent reported for the first quarter of previous fiscal. In addition, it reported increased managed assets of 16 billion pounds, compared with 12.8 billion pounds, reported a year ago.

The total client assets grew to 17.4 billion pounds for the first quarter of 2022, versus 13.8 billion pounds, reported for same period of 2021.

Commenting on Winterflood segment, the lender said: "Winterflood has experienced further moderation of trading performance since the end of the 2021 financial year, with income in the quarter reverting to close to pre-Covid-19 levels, reflecting a market wide slowdown in retail trading activity and a change in the mix of trading volumes in the quarter. The team's experience and focus on managing risk resulted in no loss days in the quarter."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News