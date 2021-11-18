South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall In September

South Africa's wholesale sales fell in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales declined an unadjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.9 percent drop in August.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in September, after a 2.8 percent growth in the previous month.

For the three months ended in September, wholesale sales fell 2.4 percent, following a 2.0 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in August.

Economic News

