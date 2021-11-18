Sweden Jobless Rate Decreases In October

Sweden's jobless rate declined in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent in October from 8.2 percent in September.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 418,200 in October from 454,300 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 21.6 percent in October from 24.4 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 67.5 percent in October from 67.8 percent in September. The number of employed persons was 5.06 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in October.

