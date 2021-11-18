This Crypto Slide Too Will Pass?

The recent episode of extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market seems to have caught many unawares, as it happened amidst the frenzy of a series of new peaks in many top-ranked coins. The whipsawing trend in crypto prices has been both a boon, attracting new investors and a bane, hurting unhedged investors. The frequency and ferocity of the fall in prices is a forceful reminder of the wisdom in factoring in price-volatility into decision making and setting up stop-loss and take-profit thresholds suitably.

There appears to be pauses in the crypto slide, seeming to convey that this dive too shall pass, but nevertheless, a bullish momentum is conspicuously absent. Market cap has edged down 2 percent in the past 24 hours. The number of cryptocurrencies in overnight positive territory has declined to 21 from 23 a day ago.

Market capitalization of Smart Contracts declined by 2 percent to $763 billion, of DeFi by 3 percent to $168 billion, and Memes by 6 percent to $57 billion.

Despite the decline in overall market capitalization, Metaverse market cap surged by 7 percent to $38 billion, NFT market cap by 4 percent to $65 billion, Gaming by 7 percent to $40 billion and Play to Earn by 9 percent to $32 billion. Stablecoins market capitalization remains at $141 billion.

Bitcoin's 24-hour high was $60,948.50 versus $60,823.61, $63,721.20 and $66,281.57 in the immediately preceding three days. 89 percent of Bitcoin holders are currently in-the-money as compared to 83 percent two days ago. The lead coin is currently trading at $59673.46, down 1.22 percent from Wednesday's levels.

In the Bitcoin Futures ETF space, current pre-market trading levels indicate ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is down by 1.96 percent, VanEck Bitcoin ETF (XBTF) is down by 2.5 percent and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is down by 7.97 percent.

Open Interest in Bitcoin Futures in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has increased to 14273 on Wednesday, from 13648, the day before.

In a major boost to institutional investment in Bitcoin in Canada, Fidelity Clearing Canada, a subsidiary of Boston-based mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments, has got regulatory approval to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody solution for institutional players. FCC becomes the first Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) regulated entity in Canada to offer digital currency trading and custody solution dedicated for institutional investors, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Ethereum's 24-hour high was $4,343.56 versus $4,300.31, $4,891.70 and $4,764.64 in the immediately preceding three days. 92 percent of Ethereum holders are currently in-the-money, almost the same as two days ago. The lead alternate coin is currently trading at $4,183.27, down 1.07 percent from Wednesday's levels.

Making noteworthy strides among crypto coins is 20th ranked Algorand (ALGO) which has gained 14 percent overnight. In the tokens category, 49th ranked The Sandbox (SAND) has rallied 22 percent in the past 24 hours.

Meme coin SHIBA INU (SHIB) is trailing Wednesday's levels by more than 8 percent. At current prices, 69 percent of SHIB holders are in-the-money. Large holders own 78 percent of the meme-token. Samsung-backed cryptocurrency wallet service ZenGo recently announced that it has added SHIB to the list of assets that can be bought, sent, received and traded through the wallet. Also, crypto payment processor CoinGate, based in the Baltic region, has added SHIB to the list of eligible cryptocurrencies for buying and selling.

Meanwhile, efforts appear to be underway to address the perceived anti-crypto tone in the Infrastructure Bill and ensure that the provisions of the Bill do not stifle crypto innovation. Two Senators have proposed amendments to some of the provisions of the Bill that would be effective from January 2024. The most contentious aspects of the legislation concern definition of crypto brokers and the reporting requirements in respect of crypto transactions of $10,000 or more.

In another regulatory development, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher. J. Waller on Wednesday disagreed with the report from the President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) that urged the Congress to limit the issuance of "payment stablecoins" to banks and other insured depository institutions. In a virtual address at the 2021 Financial Stability Conference, Waller opined that the stablecoin arrangement serves as a viable competitor to banking organizations in their role as payment providers.

He went on to elucidate the safeguards required around stablecoin arrangements to ensure the stablecoin "reserve" was maintained as advertised. If an entity were to issue stablecoin-linked liabilities as its sole activity; if it backed those liabilities only with very safe assets; if it engaged in no maturity transformation and offered its customers no credit; and if it were subject to a full program of ongoing supervisory oversight, covering the full stablecoin arrangement, that might provide enough assurance for these arrangements to work, he added.

Stablecoin market capitalization is currently at $141 billion comprising mainly 4th ranked Tether (USDT) with a market cap of $74 billion, 9th ranked USD Coin (USDC) with a market cap of $34 billion, and 19th ranked Binance USD (BUSD) with a market cap of $13 billion. Of the total trading volume of $92 billion recorded in stablecoins in the past 24 hours, Tether's (USDT) volume alone is $79 billion.

Innovations in blockchain and cryptography have undoubtedly amplified the relevance and utility of in solving day-to-day challenges and creating new opportunities and experiences. The smart technologies have also evolved as a compelling competitor to the existing systems and practices, be it in finance, payments, e-commerce, media or any area for that matter. Amidst the clamor for and against regulation of crypto space, responsible innovation appears to be the sensible way forward.

