Houston Rockets Inks Crypto Sponsorship Deal With NYDIG

Houston Rockets has inked a deal with crypto firm New York Digital Investment Group LLC or NYDIG, to become the "Official Bitcoin Services Partner and Bitcoin Platform" of the American professional basketball team.

The Rockets, as they are called, is owned by American billionaire businessman and television personality Tilman Fertitta, and they compete in the National Basketball Association as a member team of the league's Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays its home games at the Toyota Center in Downtown Houston.

NYDIG will be the franchise's exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services and the sponsorship will be paid in bitcoin, with the proceeds being held on NYDIG's secure, regulated, full-stack bitcoin platform.

The partnership with NYDIG will allow the Rockets to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to provide creative rewards and payment options to their fanbase and associates.

The Rockets will work with NYDIG to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem through access, educational programming, and community support initiatives while providing NYDIG significant exposure across all of the team's social, digital, and in-arena platforms.

NYDIG will also become the first naming rights partner of Toyota Center suite levels, to be named the "Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG," and will receive baseline apron signage during Rockets games.

Last week, NYDIG partnered another Fertitta-owned restaurant group, Landry's, to implement bitcoin rewards as part of its Landry's Select Club loyalty program. The partnership allows Landry's Select members to earn bitcoin points when dining at any of its 500 locations nationwide with the offering powered by NYDIG's secure and regulated platform

Three weeks ago, Fertitta-owned automobile dealership Post Oak Motor Cars also inked a deal with NYDIG to launch bitcoin-backed loans to enable customers to buy luxury vehicles. Fertitta began accepting cryptocurrency payments at his Houston-based dealership in 2018.

Earlier in April, Landry's showed initial signs of interest in the cryptocurrency when it began accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment option at most of its restaurants.

