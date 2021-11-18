Snoop Dogg Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For 'The Algorithm'

Snoop Dogg has revealed the star-studded tracklist for his highly anticipated 19th studio album, The Algorithm, which is due out on Friday (November 19) via Def Jam Recordings.

The album features participation from several acts, including Method Man and Redman, Benny the Butcher, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Snoop dropped a video for "Murder Music," featuring Benny, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes, last week. In October, Jane Handcock graced Snoop's new compilation album.

Snoop Dogg announced The Algorithm with a new single, "Big Subwoofer" and accompanying video, on October 20, which marked his 50th birthday. The song is from Mt. Westmore, a supergroup comprising Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort.

"There's so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm," Snoop said in a statement. "Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they're not telling you how it's supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound."

Snoop Dogg's The Algorithm tracklist:

1. Snoop Dogg - Intro

2. Redman & Method Man - Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)

3. Snoop Dogg - No Bammer Weed

4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher - New Oldie

5. Fabolous & Dave East - Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)

6. Malaya - Anxiety

7. Jane Handcock - Like My Weed

8. YK Osiris - Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)

9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg - Go To War

10. October London - I Want You

11. August 08 - Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)

12. Malaya - Inspiration

13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) - Big Subwoofer

14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes - Murder Music

15. Heydeon - Been Thru

16. Snoop Dogg - Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)

17. Choc - Everybody Dies

18. Jane Handcock - By & By

19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy - Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)

20. Jane Handcock - Whatever You On

21. Nefertitti Avani - Make It Last

22. Snoop Dogg - No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane

23. Snoop Dogg - Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)

24. Camino - Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)

25. Snoop Dogg - Outro

