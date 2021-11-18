Journey Announce 'Freedom Tour 2022' With Billy Idol, Toto

Journey have announced "Freedom Tour 2022," an extensive 2022 arena tour across the United States and Canada with Billy Idol and Toto.
Each show in the first leg of the tour will feature an opening set from Idol, while Toto will open on the second leg beginning April 7.
Tickets for the tour that runs from February 22 through May 11 will go on sale to the general public on November 19 via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale taking place between November 16 and 18.
"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" Journey guitarist Neal Schon said. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited!"
"Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends," he added.
The rock band will play a six-show Las Vegas residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in December.
Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 8 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
Entertainment News