Journey Announce 'Freedom Tour 2022' With Billy Idol, Toto

Journey have announced "Freedom Tour 2022," an extensive 2022 arena tour across the United States and Canada with Billy Idol and Toto.

Each show in the first leg of the tour will feature an opening set from Idol, while Toto will open on the second leg beginning April 7.

Tickets for the tour that runs from February 22 through May 11 will go on sale to the general public on November 19 via Ticketmaster, with a fan pre-sale taking place between November 16 and 18.

"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" Journey guitarist Neal Schon said. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited!"

"Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends," he added.

The rock band will play a six-show Las Vegas residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in December.

Tour Dates:

Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 8 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News