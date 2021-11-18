Childhood Cancer Survivors Suffer Long-term Health Complications, Reveals Study

Latest study from researchers at the University College of London has revealed that people who suffered from cancer in their younger days are at risk of various illness as they step into adulthood. The risks involved depends on the type of cancer and the kind of treatment they received.

With these findings in hand, researchers are asking medical practitioners to look into these long-term side-effects of cancer in young people and importance must be given to this area of treatment when young cancer patients and their families discuss treatment alternatives in the initial days.



The findings of the study show that people who suffered from cancer during their younger days need to visit hospitals for cardiovascular diseases by the age of 45 five times more than those did not have cancer in their younger days. Childhood cancer survivors were also found to be more prone to infections, immune system ailments, and subsequent cancers.



The late health effects taking place in the older years were corresponding to the type of treatment received. People who underwent both chemotherapy and radiotherapy suffered from higher number of side-effects while those who only underwent surgery had lesser late health effects.



For example, people treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy saw more than twice the number of hospital admissions by 45 years than those who just had surgery, and seven times the number of hospital visits regarding cardiovascular disease by 45 years. Young age cancer survivors also risked the chance of getting cancer for the second time and also getting the more deadly metastatic cancer.

Commenting on the findings, senior author Dr Alvina Lai of the UCL Institute of Health Informatics said, "Over 80% of children and young people diagnosed with cancer survive, but they face unique healthcare needs because of late effects brought on by cancer or its treatment. Our study is the first to fully map out how surviving cancer early in life affects our health as we grow older.

She said, "We believe it's important for these long-term effects to be considered early on by families and their healthcare teams, so the benefits of a therapy can be weighed against any long-term risk. Awareness of these long-term issues is also important for survivors, who are better able to spot symptoms early."

