U.S. Covid Hospitalizations Tick Higher After Consistent Fall

After months of consistent decline in the number of people being hospitalized in the United States due to infection, Covid hospitalizations have started showing an uptick.

The number has gone up to 48,016, as per the latest data compiled by New York Times. This is the third consecutive day hospitalizations have risen in the U.S.

"What we're starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who've been vaccinated but not boosted," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, said in an interview Tuesday.

Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing since September.

There is also another reason for concern as the number of cases are also on the rise throughout the U.S.

The country on Wednesday reported 111,106 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking a 23 percent increase within two weeks.

With this, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 47,421,879, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

1,622 deaths reported on the same day took the national total to 767,439.

Michigan, the nation's new Covid hotspot, reported the most number of cases - 17,886 - while Pennsylvania reported the most COVID-related deaths - 150.

The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 83,600 cases per day. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 5,300 per day. And the seven-day average of daily deaths is about 1,000 per day.

38,260,784 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,612,365 people in the United States, or 58.9 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 86.2 percent of people above 65.

228,175,638 people, or 68.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

444,789,186 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

31,464,669 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 16.1 percent of the population.

