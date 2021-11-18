Bazelet Enters Licensing Agreement With Floresta For Non-physoactive Cannabis Plantation

Bazelet system announced earlier this week that it has entered into a partnership with Florida-based company Floresta, LLC to manufacture Panakeia, a patented cannabis plant of Bazelet in Floresta's breeding and greenhouse facility in Florida.



Panakeia is a licensed cannabis because the plant produces no THC or tetrahydrocannabinol whatsoever, the chemical behind the intoxicating effects of cannabis. This makes Pnakeia scientifically different from Hemp or marijuana though it is a sub-species of Cannabis Sativa.



Bazelet wants to leverage the advantages of the Panakiea plant to earn the trust of the FDA to promote the product to be used in commercial purposes in foods, drugs and cosmetics. The leadership of the company have already met with FDA officials to pitch their ideas and the company's attempt to cultivate more Panakiea plants hints at a chance of getting a green light from the FDA.



Historically, the FDA has maintained a stance that the cannabis industry need to put in more research to supplement the claims that the CBD can be used in food and other objects, beyond the prescribed drugs.



Grail Sipes, acting cannabis-product committee chair with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), addressed the National Industrial Hemp Council in Washington DC, "We continue to underscore the need for evidence to support the science, safety profile and quality of CBD and cannabis-derived products. FDA's approach … with respect to these products has been the same as it's always been - evidence based and data-driven."



A Washington-based Cannabis attorney Jessica Wasserman, said to the FDA, "People are pretty well aligned that they don’t want (drugs) in food to be consumed in products that can’t be controlled. This has enough risks. …. Health and safety components have to be worked through."



Bazelet co-founder and Director, Michael Elzufon believes that the Tallahesse facility is the best suited place for the production of Panakeia. He believes that, Bazelet is leading the scientific, medical, consumer and regulatory communities with the world's first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive, therapeutic cannabis plants and ingredients. Our work in Tallahassee further demonstrates this commitment.



The plants will be used to produce CBD-free, THC-free and non-psychoactive consumer products for the company. Apart from supplying FDA research and commercial usages, 10% of the plants will be sent to cERI-Florida, a cannabis Education and Research Initiative led by Floresta's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Ward, NBPAS-PM&R/PM.

