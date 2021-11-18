Jeff Bezos Sees Earth As Holiday Destination In Future

Jeff Bezos, former Amazon CEO and the founder of space tourism company Blue origin, in an utopic manner, said that he thinks that in the future humans will "visit Earth the way you visit Yellowstone National Park."



Bezos believes that he and the ultra-rich of the world are soon going to find a way to make humans an interplanetary species colonizing different planets.



During a session at National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Jeff Bezos told NASA administrator Bill Nelson that his company is focusing on removing most of the harmful industry away from Earth so that the plant can be preserved. And in the process, he predicts that in the future, there might be children who will call space their home. "This place is special, we can't ruin it," said the second richest person on the planet.



Bezos, like his arch-rival Elon Musk, has found new series of success in the space-tourism industry and believes that this is the start of a bigger and more space-oriented next phase.

"Millions of people will move from Earth to space over time. And that's the vision of Blue Origin - millions of people working in space," Bezos said.



Bezos went on to cement his sci-fi movie-like vision of the future, "Over centuries, most or many of the people will be born in space. It will be their first home. They will be born on these colonies, they will live in these colonies. They may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park,"



Talking about how many people Earth can actually sustain, Bezos said, "This Earth can support, let's say, 10 billion people to a certain degree. We'd have to work really hard to figure out how to do that without degrading the planet… The solar system can support a trillion people." Therefore his solution to the population increase is to find more space in the solar system where humans can live.



While the world is yet to completely wrap its head around the fact that non-astronauts can go to space, albeit for a short span, and treat it as a sort of tourism, Bezos thinks that the tourism part is nothing new and it was solved in the 1960s. The focus of him and the other ultra-rich is to make it consistent and somewhat cheaper. "The hard part is not space travel - that part was solved in the 1960s. Not reusability - the space shuttle sort of did that. The hard part is operational reusability. It requires practice to get it right."

