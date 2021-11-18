Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In September, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.1 percent.

New Zealand will see October figures for credit card spending; in September, spending was down 12.9 percent on year.

Singapore will release current account data for the third quarter of 2021; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $2.2 billion.

Taiwan will see Q3 current account data; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was $28.04 billion.

The Philippines will provide September data for retail prices; in August, prices were up 2.0 percent on year.

