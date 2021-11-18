South Korea Producer Prices Jump 0.8% In October - BoK

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.8 percent on month in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from 0.4 percent in September.

Individually, process for agricultural, forestry and marine products tumbled 4.7 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 1.8 percent, utilities gained 2.3 percent and services were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 8.9 percent, up from 7.6 percent in the previous month.

Individually, process for agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 2.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 15.4 percent, utilities gained 6.2 percent and services were up 2.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.